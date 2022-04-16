On Saturday, the body of a woman was found near Dikrang bridge on the border of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh in Lakhimpur district. The dead body of the woman was recovered naked on the border in the Lakhimpur district early in the morning.

As per the sources, the body was reportedly recovered at the Northside of the Dikrang bridge between Hermati and Bandardeva. Local people found the body and informed the police.

The entire incident will come to light after the police investigation. On the other hand, no information has been revealed about the identity of the woman. Whether the woman is from Arunachal Pradesh or Assam is yet to be ascertained.