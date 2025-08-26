‘Bold new growth story’: Arunachal CM outlines state's industrial and startup roadmap

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on August 26 said the state is building a “bold new growth story” through targeted policies on investment, industry and entrepreneurship.

Unveiling key plans on X, Khandu pointed to the recently launched Industrial Development & Investment Policy 2025 as the centrepiece of the state’s economic strategy. The policy is designed to attract large-scale projects and create a more business-friendly environment. According to him, investments worth Rs 809 crore are already lined up, covering sectors such as food processing, steel and bamboo-based industries.

The state is relying heavily on expanding industrial infrastructure to support this push. With 15 industrial estates, one growth centre and one integrated development centre spread across more than 736 acres, Arunachal Pradesh is setting up the framework to support diverse enterprises, Khandu said.

Entrepreneurship is another focus area. Data shared by the government shows 21,982 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) operating in food, textiles and hospitality. The Arunachal Pradesh Innovation & Investment Park is incubating 50 startups annually.

“Between 2021 and 2024, 106 startups were incubated, and the year 2025 alone has seen an overwhelming 512 applications,” Khandu said, calling it a clear signal of youth participation in the economy.

The state government is also targeting employment generation through schemes like the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Swavalamban Yojana (DDUSY). More than Rs 488 crore has already been invested in 2,648 entrepreneurs under the programme. Over the next five years, the SEE Trinity framework—Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship—is expected to create 25,000 jobs and self-employment opportunities.

“Arunachal Pradesh is no longer on the fringes of economic growth. We are scripting a bold new chapter of prosperity,” Khandu said.