Renowned playback singer Shaan will lead an impressive lineup of artists at this year's Siang Festival, scheduled for November 14-17. The veteran vocalist, known for countless Bollywood hits spanning three decades, tops a diverse roster including indie sensation Nikhil De'Souza.

The four-day cultural celebration along the banks of the Siang River will feature performances by emerging artists Rocky Glock, Demons Clique, and Jnineseven, alongside established acts like Francis & Band and Blackjack, among others.

Beyond music, the festival showcases Arunachal Pradesh's indigenous heritage through traditional dance, local cuisine, and artisanal crafts. Adventure sports, cosplay competitions, and pageants round out the programming, reflecting the region's blend of traditional and contemporary culture.

The annual event has emerged as a major cultural draw, attracting visitors while spotlighting local talent and the state's natural beauty. Festival organisers have emphasised eco-tourism initiatives to protect the pristine riverside setting.

Previous editions have seen steady growth in attendance from both domestic and international tourists, cementing the Siang Festival's position as a significant marker on Northeast India's cultural calendar.