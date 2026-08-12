Border residents are ‘first line of strength’: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Tuesday, August 11, said border communities were the “first line of strength” and stressed that their security, welfare and development must remain a priority, amid renewed concerns over alleged Chinese incursions in the Taksing sector of Upper Subansiri district.

Khandu made the remarks after meeting representatives of the Mra Welfare Society of Upper Subansiri to discuss their concerns and development priorities, particularly the need to improve infrastructure and connectivity in the remote frontier areas.

“Our border communities are our first line of strength. Their security, welfare and development must come first,” Khandu said in a social media post.

The meeting comes amid allegations by the Nah Welfare Society (NWS) of fresh movement of Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) personnel in areas near the Line of Actual Control in the Taksing sector.

The NWS has alleged that Chinese troops moved towards areas near Yaja and Togo villages and advanced towards Pukar La and Ollo, coming within around 15-16 km of the settlements through the Ollo stream. It has also claimed increased deployment of the Indian Army in the area and alleged that Indian and Chinese troops came into contact.

However, the Indian Army has rejected allegations of fresh Chinese encroachment in the region, terming such reports “incorrect and without any basis”.

Khandu had on August 7 said the state government would verify the allegations in consultation with the Army and local residents before drawing any conclusion.

“I have invited the members of the Nah Welfare Society and will personally verify the matter. I will also speak to the Indian Army and verify the same,” he had said.

The chief minister had also expressed confidence in the Army's deployment along the frontier and said the force was effectively performing its responsibility of guarding the country's borders.

The controversy first emerged in June when the NWS submitted a representation to the Upper Subansiri district administration alleging that PLA personnel had expanded their presence in strategically important areas around Taksing, including Oying in the Asaphila region, Paniar, Marpan, Potrang and Tindingtang.

The organisation also alleged that roads, bridges and military camps had been established in areas traditionally used by local communities for hunting, grazing and collecting forest produce.

The Army rejected the allegations, while the state government urged people not to circulate unverified information and said security agencies were closely monitoring developments along the frontier.

The issue continued to draw political attention, with the People's Party of Arunachal (PPA) on Monday releasing the findings of a four-member fact-finding committee, which described the alleged PLA intrusions in the Taksing area as “inexplicable yet irrefutable”.

Against this backdrop, Khandu's meeting with the Mra Welfare Society representatives focused on development needs in Upper Subansiri, with particular emphasis on strengthening border infrastructure and improving connectivity in the frontier areas.