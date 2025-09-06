BRO project launches Outreach Exchange Programme in Arunachal's Pasighat

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO), under Project Brahmank, has launched an ‘Outreach Exchange Programme’ in Arunachal Pradesh's East Siang district, reaching out to educational institutes and universities in Pasighat with the aim of fostering structured engagement between the organisation, civil administration and academia.

The week-long programme, held from September 1 to 6, saw BRO personnel visit Arunachal Pradesh University, Apex University and Rashtra Raksha University, while faculty members and students from these institutions visited the Project Brahmank complex for interactions, discussions, technical demonstrations and exchange of ideas.

The initiative was supported by East Siang Deputy Commissioner Mrs. Sonalika Jiwani, IAS, who coordinated with the universities to ensure active participation. A total of 120 BRO personnel and around 80 faculty members and students took part in the exchange, which included presentations, technical briefings, equipment showcasing and interactive sessions.

Highlighting the significance of the programme, Col. Ashish Raisinghani, Officiating Chief Engineer of Project Brahmank, said the initiative not only helped youth gain awareness about BRO’s mission and career opportunities, but also allowed BRO officials to learn from academia. He underlined that Project Brahmank plays a critical role in connecting remote and strategic areas of Arunachal Pradesh while undertaking welfare initiatives such as medical camps, cleanliness drives and motivational sessions.

“This collaborative effort will strengthen the connect between BRO and local communities and open new opportunities for the youth of Siang districts,” Col. Raisinghani said.

The exchange programme, built on a model of mutual learning, has been hailed as a positive step towards bridging institutions of defence infrastructure with civil academia, furthering socio-economic development in the region.