Border Roads Task Force launches major healthcare drive for 4,000 labourers in Arunachal

The 763 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) under Project Vartak of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has initiated a large-scale medical check-up campaign for more than 4,000 road construction labourers working across the remote high-altitude regions of Tawang district.

Mobile medical teams have been dispatched to conduct on-site health examinations in some of the state’s most challenging terrains — Damteng, Yangtse, Sungetsar, and Klemta. The drive aims to provide essential healthcare access to workers engaged in road-building operations in difficult mountain conditions.

To ensure comprehensive and continuous care, every labourer’s medical details are being recorded through a dedicated Google Form, enabling systematic health tracking. The check-ups include measurements of height, weight, eyesight, hearing, blood pressure, and oxygen levels, focusing on early detection of altitude-related or occupational health issues.

Local residents have warmly welcomed the initiative, lauding BRO’s compassion toward its workforce.

“BRO not only builds roads here, they take care of the people who make it possible,” said Tsering Wangchu, a village head near Yangtse.

Another villager added, “Such medical drives mean a lot for our labour community who work far from towns. We are thankful to BRO and Project Vartak.”

This initiative highlights BRO’s humanitarian approach and its commitment to the welfare of those who serve in difficult terrains. By extending healthcare support to its labour force, Project Vartak and the 763 BRTF continue to uphold the spirit of service, compassion, and nation-building, connecting not only borders but hearts as well.