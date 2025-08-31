Border Roads Task Force organises medical camp for children in Arunachal's Khirmu

The 763 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) organised a medical camp at Government Primary School, Khirmu, aimed at ensuring better healthcare for children in the remote high-altitude region.

The camp, held on Saturday, August 30, saw the participation of around 40 children, who underwent comprehensive medical examinations. The health check-ups included height and weight measurement to assess growth, eye tests for refractive errors, ear examinations, and systemic assessments covering the central nervous, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, and respiratory systems. Doctors also screened the children for other common ailments and provided necessary consultations.



The initiative received an overwhelming response from the local community, with parents and school authorities expressing gratitude to the BRO medical team for delivering healthcare facilities that are otherwise difficult to access in such remote terrains.



One of the parents said, “We are thankful to BRO for arranging this camp. In our village, healthcare facilities are limited, and such efforts ensure that our children’s health is regularly monitored.”



Teachers from the school also lauded the efforts of the BRO, noting that the camp not only provided reassurance to parents but also guided them on how to better manage their children’s health in challenging conditions. “This camp has given confidence to both children and parents. The medical team patiently examined every child and guided us on healthcare practices in these tough conditions,” a teacher remarked.



Community members highlighted that such initiatives go beyond infrastructure building and reflect the BRO’s compassion and commitment to the welfare of local populations. They further said that these humanitarian activities help strengthen the bond between the armed forces and civilians, fostering greater trust and cooperation.



The medical camp forms part of the 763 BRTF’s continuous outreach efforts, ensuring not only connectivity through roads but also care, compassion, and health support for the people of Arunachal Pradesh.