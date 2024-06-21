The three-day Management Development Programme on ‘Professional Development’ for the District Tourism Officers of the Government of Arunachal Pradesh concluded on June 20 with the final session involving a training-cum-field visit to Bumla, Shungetsar Lake, and Lungrola Point, where the officers interacted with Indian Army personnel to understand and gain first-hand experience of border tourism, known as Seema Dharshan, which has seen an increasing trend in Arunachal Pradesh.

The field visit also extended to Lungrola Point for inspection where a study of the USP of the newly opened tourist site in Tawang was performed.



The training programme was conducted at IIM Shillong Satellite Centre, Tawang for professional development of the tourism department officers.

In the valedictory function which was organised at The Timilo Boutique Hotel, Tawang, Dr Sanjeev Ningombam, Centre head of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam centre for Policy Research and Analysis of IIM Shillong urged other departments to also initiate similar kinds of capacity building activities for their state/district level officers.