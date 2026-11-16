Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on November 16 said transgressions along the India-China border occur from both sides due to differing perceptions of the boundary, while asserting that the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) remains normal.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the National Press Day programme in Itanagar, Khandu said Indian security forces were effectively guarding the country's territory.

He noted that Arunachal Pradesh shares an approximately 1,200-km-long border with Tibet, which is under Chinese control, and that the boundary dispute has remained unresolved for decades.

Khandu was responding to questions about reports of alleged Chinese incursions into Upper Subansiri district. He said the issue needed to be understood in the historical context of the McMahon Line and China's refusal to recognise it.

The allegations first surfaced in June when the Nah Welfare Society claimed that Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) personnel had expanded their presence in areas traditionally used by local communities in the Taksing circle. The organisation had identified five locations where it alleged that Chinese forces had established infrastructure, including roads, bridges and camps.

The Indian Army, however, rejected the allegations, describing reports of recent encroachment and the establishment of camps inside Indian territory as incorrect and without basis.

Fresh allegations emerged in August, with residents claiming that Chinese troops had crossed the LAC and entered Pukar La and Ollo in the Taksing circle. Khandu had then dismissed reports of a fresh incursion, maintaining that the Indian Army was effectively guarding the border.

Explaining the historical context, the Chief Minister said the McMahon Line was drawn during the 1914 Simla Convention, involving representatives of British India, Tibet and China. However, China did not sign the final agreement, while British India and Tibet did, he said.

Khandu said the absence of a mutually recognised and clearly demarcated boundary in certain stretches often results in differing perceptions of territorial limits. Consequently, patrols from both sides sometimes enter areas claimed by the other country, he added.

He stressed that the priority should be to prevent such incidents from escalating and maintain peace along the border.

The Chief Minister also called for strengthening infrastructure in frontier areas and improving basic facilities in border villages. Emphasising the importance of people living in these areas, he said their continued presence was vital to strengthening the country's position along the frontier.