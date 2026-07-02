BRO builds 180-ft Bailey bridge in Arunachal's Kurung Kumey, restores connectivity to border areas

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has completed the construction of a 180-foot Bailey bridge in the remote Kurung Kumey district of Arunachal Pradesh, restoring vital connectivity to forward border areas and strengthening strategic infrastructure along the frontier.

According to an official statement, BRO personnel worked round the clock in extremely challenging conditions, overcoming relentless monsoon rains, flash-flood threats and rugged mountainous terrain to complete the bridge.

Officials said the newly constructed triple-double reinforced Bailey bridge will play a crucial role in enhancing national security infrastructure while serving as a lifeline for residents living in remote border villages.

"Our teams showed unwavering commitment to overcome severe logistical and environmental obstacles. The successful completion of this bridge is crucial to reinforcing national security infrastructure and providing a lifeline to local populations residing in remote border pockets," an official said.

The project was executed by Team 85 Road Construction Company (RCC) and the 756 Task Force under Project Arunank, the BRO's strategic infrastructure initiative responsible for developing roads and bridges in some of Arunachal Pradesh's most difficult terrains.

Project Arunank has played a key role in improving connectivity along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), including the development of critical routes such as the Hapoli-Sarli-Huri road network.

The newly commissioned bridge is expected to significantly improve the operational mobility of the armed forces by facilitating faster movement of troops and military equipment. It will also provide all-weather connectivity to isolated villages, improving access to essential services and strengthening links with the mainstream economy.

The BRO said the successful completion of the bridge reflects its continued commitment to strengthening border infrastructure under the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative while ensuring reliable connectivity to India's remote frontier regions.