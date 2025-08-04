Landslide cuts off road in Arunachal’s Shi-Yomi; BRO restores connectivity

A massive landslide near Shene Nallah on the Tato–Menchuka road in Arunachal Pradesh’s Shi-Yomi district completely blocked the route, disrupting the movement of both civilians and defence personnel.

However, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), under Project Brahmank, swiftly launched restoration operations and cleared the road within 24 hours, demonstrating remarkable dedication and efficiency.

The region holds strategic importance, as Menchuka—the largest village near the McMahon Line—is located close to the India-China border.

The road blockade had severely affected local villagers as well as the movement of armed forces. Despite challenging terrain and adverse weather conditions, BRO engineers and their team successfully cleared the debris and restored connectivity.

This is not the first time BRO has risen to such a challenge. In 2021, the organisation had similarly restored the Yarlung–Lamang route following a major landslide.