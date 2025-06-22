Project Brahmank and NEIAFMR observe 11th International Yoga Day across remote border locations

Project Brahmank under the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), in collaboration with the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Folk Medicine Research (NEIAFMR), Pasighat, marked the 11th International Day of Yoga with widespread participation and unique observances across its Areas of Responsibility (AoRs), including remote Indo-China border villages like Geling, Lamang, Tuting, and Mechuka.

In alignment with this year’s global theme, “Yoga for Self and Society,” Project Brahmank organized coordinated yoga sessions at multiple headquarters and forward locations such as HQ CE(P) Brahmank, Pasighat; HQ 44 BRTF, Aalo; HQ 761 TF, Yingkiong, and Brahmank Bal Vidya Mandir, with significant involvement from personnel, civilians, and local communities.

Even in high-altitude and strategically sensitive regions, trained instructors conducted sessions encompassing asanas, meditation, and awareness talks, focusing on the physical, mental, and spiritual benefits of yoga. These activities promoted well-being and inner balance among troops and CPLs (Casual Paid Labourers), and underscored yoga’s relevance in building both individual resilience and societal harmony.

At NEIAFMR, Pasighat, the celebrations began well ahead of June 21, with a 47-day countdown initiative involving public engagement, student competitions (for Classes VIII–XII, college and university levels), and wellness drives. The main event witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and citizens alike, strengthening the message of holistic health and cultural unity.

Both BRO and NEIAFMR have demonstrated that yoga is not merely an ancient practice but a living tradition that can thrive in the most challenging terrains and communities, echoing the spirit of “One Earth, One Health.”