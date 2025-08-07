BRO pushes ahead with high-altitude road in Tawang amid extreme conditions

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has taken up the construction of one of Tawang district’s most challenging and strategically significant road projects — the 14-km Sela–Chabrela–BJ Gompa road.

Executed by the 90 Road Construction Company (RCC) of the 42 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF), the road project aims to enhance both national security and regional development in Arunachal Pradesh’s sensitive frontier with China.

Perched at an altitude of over 13,000 feet, the project is being carried out in some of the harshest working conditions known to road-building. Despite the adversity posed by a limited working season, extreme cold, heavy monsoon rains, and low oxygen levels that frequently affect workers and BRO personnel, construction is moving forward at a steady pace. A major portion of the road has already been completed, and the BRO is targeting full completion by the end of this year.

“Constructing the Sela–Chabrela–BJ Gompa road is no easy feat. The terrain is treacherous, the window for work is short, and we face extreme climatic challenges daily. Yet, we are committed to completing it within the timeline,” said a BRO official overseeing the project.



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The road holds strategic importance for the Indian armed forces, offering improved connectivity for rapid troop movement in a region often in focus due to border tensions with China. Tawang, located close to the Indo-China border, is of vital geopolitical and defence significance.

However, the road is not solely a defence asset. Officials say it will serve dual purposes by also opening up the region for economic and tourism development. Once completed, it is expected to improve accessibility for visitors, traders, and adventure enthusiasts, unlocking opportunities for local livelihoods and cultural tourism.

“We believe this road will not only strengthen India’s border infrastructure but also bring socio-economic benefits to the people of Tawang. The region’s rich natural beauty, monasteries, and cultural heritage can attract tourists and enhance local income,” the BRO official added.

The Sela–Chabrela–BJ Gompa road is part of a broader push by the Government of India to bolster infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh’s border regions, ensuring both national security and inclusive development for remote hill communities.