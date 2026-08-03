BRO restores Huri connectivity with 200-foot Bailey Bridge in Arunachal’s Kurung Kumey

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has restored crucial road connectivity to Huri in Arunachal Pradesh’s Kurung Kumey district by launching a 200-foot Bailey Bridge after the existing bridge was washed away in flash floods on the night of July 11.

The collapse of the bridge had completely cut off the remote region, disrupting the movement of residents, essential supplies and emergency services.

The restoration work was carried out on a mission mode by Project Arunank, with personnel of the 85 Road Construction Company (RCC) and 756 Border Roads Task Force (BRTF) working under challenging weather and terrain conditions.

BRO teams faced persistent heavy rainfall, strong river currents and unstable soil, which affected foundation work and the preparation of approach roads. The remote location, limited availability of resources and repeated disruptions caused by fresh landslides further complicated the operation.

Despite the difficulties, BRO personnel worked continuously in adverse weather conditions to restore the vital link within a short timeframe.

The operation involved the rapid construction and launching of the 200-foot Bailey Bridge, along with extensive clearance of mudslides, repair of damaged road stretches and improvement of access routes to facilitate the movement of personnel, equipment and machinery.

Through coordinated planning, technical expertise and sustained efforts on the ground, the BRO successfully re-established connectivity to Huri, bringing major relief to residents who had remained cut off following the flash floods.

The restored bridge is expected to ensure the resumption of the movement of people and essential supplies while improving access to healthcare, emergency services and other basic facilities.

Residents of Huri expressed gratitude to the BRO, stating that the restoration of road connectivity was crucial for their daily livelihoods and access to essential services.