BRO’s Project Brahmank celebrates 67th Raising Day at Arunachal's Pasighat headquarters



The Border Roads Organisation’s Project Brahmank celebrated its 67th Raising Day with pride and honour at its headquarters in Arunachal Pradesh's Raneghat, Pasighat, on May 7 in the presence of officials, workers, and staff members.

The event highlighted BRO’s decades-long contribution toward strengthening strategic infrastructure, border connectivity, and national security in some of the country’s most remote and challenging terrains.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Engineer of Project Brahmank, S.C. Looniya stated that the BRO, raised on May 7, 1960, has played a vital role in securing India’s borders and developing critical infrastructure across 19 states and three Union Territories, besides extending strategic outreach through projects in countries including Afghanistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, Tajikistan, and Sri Lanka.

He noted that Project Brahmank is entrusted with the construction, upgradation, and maintenance of strategically significant roads in Arunachal Pradesh, particularly across Siang Valley and Shi-Yomi Valley, covering districts such as East Siang, West Siang, Upper Siang, Shi-Yomi, and Siang.

According to officials, the project currently maintains over 811 kilometres of road network in strategically sensitive regions bordering China.

The programme, themed “BRO Creates, Connects and Cares,” showcased several achievements accomplished during the past year, including formation cutting of 122 Cl-9 equivalent, surfacing of 205 Cl-9 equivalent, construction of 590 metres of bridges, and blacktopping of 61 kilometres of roads.

Officials further informed that 13 bridges completed in Upper Siang and Shi-Yomi districts were inaugurated earlier by the Defence Minister, significantly improving connectivity and traffic movement for both civilians and the armed forces.

Project Brahmank is also undertaking the upgradation of major road axes to National Highway Double Lane specifications, aimed at boosting connectivity and economic growth in Arunachal Pradesh.

Apart from infrastructure works, the project has actively carried out helipad extension projects, medical and dental camps in remote locations including Tuting, Menchuka, Along, Yingkiong, and Likabali, along with environmental awareness drives, plantation campaigns, Swachhata initiatives, and welfare support for labourers.

The organisation also announced that it is preparing to complete another 10 important bridges and 11 road sectors during the current financial year.

During the programme, Chief Engineer S.C. Looniya, who was awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) by the Government of India on January 26, 2026, appreciated the dedication and hard work of BRO personnel in strengthening India’s frontier infrastructure and connectivity.