‘Brotherhood must be maintained’: Pema Khandu urges peace amid Assam-Arunachal border tensions

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, on August 13, appealed to people in Assam and Arunachal Pradesh to maintain peace following a recent incident in the Likabali area of Lower Siang district, as discussions continue between communities and the two states.

Khandu said he was in touch with senior leaders of the Mising community and had spoken to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday regarding the situation.

“An unfortunate incident has taken place in the Likabali area,” Khandu said, adding that talks were underway between the Galo Welfare Society and representatives of the Mising community.

Discussions are also being held between youth organisations from both sides, while the Arunachal Pradesh and Assam governments are engaging at the state level to address the situation.

A meeting was also scheduled in Likabali on Thursday, bringing together civil society organisations, CVOs, student and youth representatives from Arunachal Pradesh and their counterparts from Assam. Khandu said the meeting would focus on discussing the issue and working towards restoring peace.

“Assam and Arunachal have been living together peacefully for ages. Our objective should be that we peacefully coexist and move forward together,” he said.

The chief minister also appealed to people on both sides of the border not to allow tensions to escalate.

Khandu said the broader Assam-Arunachal Pradesh boundary dispute was already being addressed through the regional committees constituted by the two states. He said the process had slowed down during the Assam Assembly elections but had now resumed after the committees were reconstituted.

“Whatever border issues remain, we will discuss them in the regional committees and resolve them as well,” he said.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining social ties between communities living on either side of the border. The Adi-Galo and Mising communities, he said, have established forums through which they regularly interact during festivals and other social activities.

Khandu said the recent incident had created an unwanted distance between communities that share close social and cultural ties.

On the economic blockade currently in place, the chief minister expressed hope that the situation would be handled maturely and that the blockade would be withdrawn soon.

He said the government would take whatever steps were necessary to maintain peace and urged people from both Assam and Arunachal Pradesh to avoid actions that could further strain relations.