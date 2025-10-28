BRUTE 5.0: India’s first ultra-marathon with ITBP partnership set to Blaze trails in Arunachal

Basar Running Ultra Trail Experience (BRUTE 5.0) is set to return on November 30, marking the first-ever collaboration between an ultra-marathon and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP). The event, held annually at Basar in Leparada district, promises to redefine ultra-running in India with its challenging routes and patriotic spirit.



Organised under the aegis of Gumin Rego Kilaju (GRK) — a Leparada-based non-profit, non-political organisation — BRUTE 5.0 is poised to be bigger, bolder, and more competitive than ever before. The ultra-marathon attracts top-tier athletes from across India and abroad, uniting adventure seekers, professional runners, and defence personnel on one platform.



Participants can choose between two courses — a 50 km trail (ITRA 3-pointer) or a 30 km trail (ITRA 2-pointer) — both winding through the awe-inspiring terrains of Arunachal Pradesh. The route showcases pristine valleys, crystal-clear rivers, and steep mountain trails, offering runners a unique blend of physical challenge and natural beauty.



Speaking about the event, organisers emphasised that BRUTE 5.0 is more than a race — it’s a celebration of Indian resilience, courage, and the enduring human spirit. The collaboration with ITBP not only highlights the unity between adventure sports and national pride but also honours the bravery of India’s border forces.



Registrations for all categories are now open, and the organising committee has called on adventure enthusiasts across the country to participate and be part of this historic edition of BRUTE.