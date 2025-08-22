Arunachal adopts Meghalaya model, introduces entry fee for Bumla Pass tourists

Tourists visiting the iconic Bumla Pass in Arunachal's Tawang district will soon have to pay an entry fee, with the district administration introducing charges from September 1, 2025, to balance rising footfall with sustainability, taking a cue from Meghalaya’s tourism model.

According to a circular issued by Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, IAS, each visitor will be charged Rs 100 at the time of permit issuance from the DC’s Office in Tawang. Exemptions will apply to children under 12 years of age and members of the Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe (APST). Permits will only be issued during official working hours to ensure transparency.

The order highlights that the funds collected will be directed towards environmental conservation, waste management, and community development programs, aligning with a “Meghalaya model” of community-led tourism management.

Bumla Pass, located about 37 km from Tawang town at an altitude of 15,200 feet, is not only a popular tourist spot for its snow-covered landscapes and sweeping Himalayan vistas but also a site of strategic and historical significance. It served as a key battlefield during the 1962 Sino-Indian War and continues to host Border Personnel Meetings between the Indian Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army.

Visitors are drawn to Bumla not only for its dramatic Himalayan terrain but also for the rare opportunity to interact with Indian Army personnel stationed at the border. The route itself is a highlight, winding past alpine meadows, glacial lakes such as Sangestar Tso (popularly known as Madhuri Lake), and spiritual landmarks like the centuries-old Tawang Monastery.

Local stakeholders have welcomed the move, describing it as a progressive step to promote responsible tourism. They say the entry fee will help preserve fragile mountain ecosystems while ensuring that tourism revenue benefits local communities.