Former Arunachal Pradesh MP and minister Takam Sanjoy has called on the Government of India, the Delimitation Commission, and the Election Commission to significantly increase the state’s representation in Parliament and its Legislative Assembly. He has urged an increase in Lok Sabha seats from 2 to 6, Rajya Sabha seats from 1 to 2, and Assembly seats from 60 to 90, citing constitutional amendments as a necessary step.

Sanjoy emphasised that the state’s unique geopolitical situation, sharing borders with China, Myanmar, and Bhutan, along with its rich ethnic diversity, demands more robust representation at the national level. With 26 major tribes and over 100 sub-tribes, Arunachal Pradesh currently lacks an adequate voice in the legislative framework of the country, he argued.

He highlighted that Arunachal Pradesh has the largest geographical area among the Northeastern states but remains underrepresented in both houses of Parliament. He pointed to the region’s second-lowest literacy rate, limited infrastructure, and slow economic growth as further justification for enhanced representation and support from the central government.

Sanjoy reminded that the state assembly had unanimously passed a resolution back in March 1998 demanding an increase in seats—a move that was also initiated by him. The resolution proposed raising the Lok Sabha seats to six and Rajya Sabha seats to two by amending Articles 80 and 81 of the Constitution.

He also pointed out that population alone should not be the deciding factor for delimitation in tribal-dominated and strategically sensitive regions like Arunachal Pradesh. The state has grown to 28 districts in response to the needs of its diverse communities, a shift he said underscores the requirement for wider legislative representation.

Additionally, he cited the recent 33% reservation for women in both the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies as another reason for increasing the number of seats to ensure inclusive representation.

Sanjoy appealed to political leaders, civil society groups, and student organisations across party lines to collectively press for this demand. He revealed that a permanent body may soon be formed to coordinate advocacy efforts, organise delegations, and push for swift action from concerned authorities.