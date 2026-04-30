Capital Police foils cattle smuggling bid in Arunachal Pradesh, three arrested

Capital Police in Arunachal Pradesh foiled an alleged cattle smuggling attempt during a late-night naka operation at Baath Village under Chimpu Police Station and arrested three persons linked to the case.

Police said the operation was carried out in the early hours of April 30 by a team from Chimpu Police Station along with CRPF personnel as part of intensified night patrolling against criminal activities.

At around 2:40 am, the naka team noticed a suspicious vehicle bearing registration number AS-01-BW-5707 approaching at high speed and allegedly attempting to breach the checkpoint.

According to police, despite repeated signals to stop, the driver allegedly rammed the police barricade and attempted to injure officers while trying to escape.

The police team chased and intercepted the vehicle, though the occupants initially managed to flee under the cover of darkness.

During the incident, Sub-Inspector Tate Nabam sustained a head injury while Constable J. Libang suffered injuries to his leg. Both injured personnel are currently undergoing treatment at RKM Hospital.

On inspection of the intercepted vehicle, police recovered six cattle allegedly being transported in an inhumane condition, resulting in the death of one cow due to suffocation.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the cattle had allegedly been stolen from the Bassarnillo area under Balijan Police Station and were being transported towards Banderdewa for slaughter and illegal meat trade.

Police suspect the involvement of an organised interstate cattle theft network operating along the Arunachal Pradesh–Assam border.

During follow-up operations, two accused identified as Dilbag Hussain and Anarul Haque were arrested.

Another accused, Ashok Yangfo of Banderdewa, was also arrested for allegedly receiving stolen cattle and facilitating illegal meat sales.

A case has been registered at Chimpu Police Station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Police said investigation is ongoing to identify and arrest other members of the alleged network.

Superintendent of Police Jummar Basar lauded the bravery and professionalism displayed by the Chimpu Police team led by SI Tate Nabam, along with the swift follow-up action carried out by SDPO Chera Saban and Officer-in-Charge N. Nishant.