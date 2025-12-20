Capital Police nab kingpin as Itanagar vehicle theft case sets national record with 75 recoveries

The Itanagar Capital Police have arrested Md. Dildar, the alleged main kingpin of an inter-state organised vehicle theft racket, in what has emerged as the largest single-case vehicle recovery operation by a police station in the country.

Md. Dildar, a resident of Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh, was brought to Itanagar from Tihar Jail, Delhi, on a production warrant in connection with Itanagar Police Station Case No. 102/2025.

The case, registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, relates to a well-organised syndicate involved in the theft, trafficking and disposal of stolen four-wheelers, primarily sourced from Delhi and adjoining regions. The FIR was lodged on June 30, 2025, following a written complaint by Sub-Inspector Padam Padi of Itanagar Police Station.

Investigations have revealed that Md. Dildar was the principal supplier of stolen vehicles, which were subsequently transported to Arunachal Pradesh and disposed of through a network of local and inter-state associates. The operation is being carried out under the close supervision of the Superintendent of Police (Capital), Jummar Basar, with a Special Investigation Team led by SDPO Itanagar, DySP Kengo Dirchi.

So far, 14 accused persons have been arrested in the case, including several local operatives and key intermediaries involved in the movement and sale of stolen vehicles. With the arrest of Md. Dildar, police believe they have dismantled the core supply chain of the syndicate.

The case had earlier drawn nationwide attention with the recovery of 57 stolen vehicles. Continued investigation and coordinated action have now pushed the total number of recovered vehicles to 75, a figure police say is the highest ever recovered in a single case by one police station in India. All vehicles were seized from disclosed locations in the presence of independent witnesses, with the entire process digitally documented on the e-Sakshya platform, including engine and chassis details.

The recovered vehicles are estimated to be worth approximately ₹35 crore. Of these, 35 vehicles have already been released to their rightful owners following court orders and due verification.

The Itanagar Capital Police stated that the breakthrough reflects their resolve to dismantle organised criminal networks and ensure stolen property is restored to genuine owners, adding that further investigation into the syndicate’s wider links is ongoing.