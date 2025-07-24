CBI arrests assistant professor in Arunachal for accepting Rs 55,000 bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an Assistant Professor from the College of Agriculture, Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh, along with a private individual, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 55,000.

According to an official release, the case was registered on July 23, 2025, against the Assistant Professor, a private individual associated with a private company, and unknown others. The public servant was accused of demanding a bribe in exchange for awarding a contract and facilitating the release of payments.

Acting on specific inputs, the CBI laid a trap and apprehended both individuals while the bribe amount was being accepted. The arrests were made on the same day, and both accused are currently in police custody.

Search operations are underway at multiple locations linked to the accused. The CBI confirmed that the case remains under active investigation.





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