CBI begins probe into Arunachal Chakma girl's death; youth body seeks extortion investigation

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has formally begun its investigation into the death of a 15-year-old Chakma girl employed as a domestic help in Arunachal Pradesh, while the Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Youth Association (APCYA) has urged the agency to also probe allegations of extortion linked to the case.

The CBI's Kolkata Zone registered FIR No. RC0562026S0002 on July 15 following directions from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to investigate the death of the minor, who died on December 11, 2025, in Roing under Lower Dibang Valley district. A CBI team led by Inspector Rahul Shukla is currently conducting the investigation on the ground.

In a submission made to the CBI on Thursday, APCYA alleged that Chikond Chand Chakma of the All India Chakma Students' Union (AICSU), who had originally filed the complaint before the NHRC that led to the CBI inquiry, was accused of extorting Rs 3 lakh from the accused to settle the case.

The allegation, APCYA said, is based on a video statement by the deceased girl's father. The association further claimed that instead of referring the matter to the NHRC, AICSU leaders conducted an internal inquiry and gave Chikond Chand Chakma a clean chit, raising concerns about possible attempts to shield those involved.

APCYA president Rup Singh Chakma submitted a copy of a complaint filed before the NHRC on June 18, 2026, seeking an investigation into the alleged extortion.

"The CBI inquiry will go a long way in addressing the menace of child trafficking within the Chakma community in Arunachal Pradesh. However, it is equally important to investigate allegations of extortion and any attempts to interfere with the investigation and administration of justice in cases involving child rights violations, particularly child labour and sexual offences against children," Rup Singh Chakma said in his submission to the CBI.

He further alleged that some Chakma youth leaders had turned the practice of settling such cases through alleged extortion into a "cottage industry" by misusing institutions such as the NHRC.

The CBI investigation into both the death of the minor and the allegations surrounding the handling of the case is underway.