CBI books Arunachal activist Bhanu Tatak over alleged FCRA violations, foreign funding

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a case against Arunachal Pradesh-based lawyer and environmental activist Bhanu Tatak for allegedly receiving foreign funds in violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), officials said.

Tatak, who is associated with the Siang Indigenous Farmers’ Forum (SIFF) and coordinates the civil society group Dibang Resistance, has been involved in protests against major hydropower projects proposed in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the FIR, the CBI alleged that Tatak received foreign contributions directly into her personal bank account without obtaining the registration or prior permission required under the FCRA.

The FIR, filed on August 20 against Tatak and unknown persons, alleges that between 2022 and 2025, Rs 20.94 lakh was credited to her State Bank of India account at Roing through foreign exchange transactions.

The agency has named several overseas organisations and individuals as alleged sources of the funds, including the Philippines-based Asia Indigenous Peoples Network on Extractive Industries and Energy and Indigenous Peoples Rights International, Ireland-based Front Line and the UK-based Human Rights Resource Centre.

Funds allegedly used for anti-dam protests

The CBI has alleged that the foreign funds were used to “organise and sustain anti-dam protests” against the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP) and Dibang Multipurpose Hydropower Project.

According to the agency, such activities were allegedly affecting the country's economic and strategic interests.

The CBI also alleged that Tatak had not filed income tax returns between 2017-18 and 2025-26 and had not declared the alleged foreign receipts in official records.

The case was registered following a preliminary enquiry conducted by the CBI on the direction of the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Tatak denies wrongdoing

Tatak has denied violating the law and said she is cooperating with the investigation.

“I am a law-abiding citizen and have committed no violation of the law,” she said, adding that the matter was under investigation.

Tatak said she had received the Bhagirath Prayas Samman Award, India 2023, for her work in river conservation, besides educational and research scholarships.

She and Dibang Resistance received the award at the 10th India Rivers Week event held in Maharashtra in November 2023.

Tatak and groups associated with her have opposed the proposed 12,500-MW Siang Multipurpose Project on the Siang River and the 2,880-MW Dibang hydropower project on the Dibang River.

The activist had also made headlines in September 2025 when immigration authorities stopped her from boarding a flight to Ireland at Delhi airport following a lookout circular issued by the Arunachal Pradesh Police. She was scheduled to attend a three-month academic programme at Dublin City University.

Tatak subsequently joined the Indian National Congress in Itanagar on December 2, 2025.

The allegations in the FIR are yet to be established and the investigation is continuing.