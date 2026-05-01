CBI to meet Arunachal officials on May 5 over CM-linked contract probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has been directed by the Supreme Court of India to conduct a preliminary inquiry into alleged irregularities in contract works in Arunachal Pradesh, will hold a coordination meeting with senior state government officials on May 5.

According to an official notice issued by the Public Works Department (PWD), the meeting will take place at the Civil Secretariat in Itanagar at 4 pm and will involve nodal officers from multiple departments along with CBI officials.

The meeting is being convened in connection with the case Save Mon Region Federation vs State of Arunachal Pradesh & Others. Senior officers, including chief engineers from departments such as PWD, Public Health Engineering, Urban Development, Water Resources, Rural Works, Hydropower, and Power, have been asked to attend.

Officials have also been directed to furnish details sought by the CBI regarding several firms, including M/S Brand Eagles, M/S R D Constructions, M/S Alliances Traders, M/S Frontiers Associates, M/S Goleng Construction, M/S Global Royal Constructions, and M/S Khandu Construction.

The notice stated that the required information must be brought to the meeting as per the proforma shared by the agency.

The development comes amid heightened scrutiny of contract works in the state, with the court-mandated probe expected to examine alleged irregularities and ensure accountability.