Census 2027 house listing operations to begin in Arunachal Pradesh on April 16

The house listing operations (HLO) for Census 2027 will begin across Arunachal Pradesh from April 16, marking the first phase of the nationwide census exercise, an official said on March 8.

According to officials from Census of India, the HLO is a crucial step in the census process as it helps the government gather basic information about buildings, houses and households.

Assistant Director of Census Operations in Arunachal Pradesh, Chafikhur Rahman, said the data collected during this phase will help authorities plan and implement development programmes more effectively.

“Accurate information from the Census helps the government understand housing conditions, availability of basic amenities and other important socio-economic factors,” Rahman said in an official statement.

As part of the digital census initiative, residents will be able to take part in self-enumeration between April 16 and April 30 through the official online census portal. During this period, people can submit details about their households using a computer or smartphone.

Officials said the self-enumeration process is intended to make participation easier and reduce the workload during the field survey stage.

Following this, trained enumerators will conduct field visits from May 1 to May 30. They will cover urban areas, villages and remote locations across the state to collect detailed information about buildings, census houses and households.

During the fieldwork phase, enumerators will also gather information related to basic facilities such as drinking water, sanitation, electricity and overall housing conditions.

Rahman emphasised that public cooperation is essential for the success of the census exercise and urged residents to provide accurate and complete information.

He also assured that the census process is confidential and that all personal information collected will be kept strictly secure and used only for statistical purposes.

The Census of India is one of the largest administrative exercises in the world and provides critical data used by governments for policy planning and development initiatives.

Officials noted that for geographically diverse states like Arunachal Pradesh, reliable census data is particularly important for governance and development planning, as many areas are remote and difficult to access.

Through the house listing operations, the government aims to create an updated and accurate database of buildings and households in the state, which will support infrastructure planning, public service delivery and resource allocation across sectors such as education, healthcare and housing.

The launch of the HLO marks a key step towards the completion of Census 2027, ensuring that future development planning is based on reliable and up-to-date information.