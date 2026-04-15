Census 2027 self-enumeration to begin in Arunachal Pradesh from April 16

The self-enumeration phase of the Census 2027 India will commence across Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, April 16 marking the beginning of a key data collection exercise ahead of the nationwide census process, officials said.

Assistant Director (Training) at the Directorate of Census Operations, Chafikhur Rahman, stated that the self-enumeration process will continue till April 30. During this period, residents will be able to submit household details through official digital platforms.

Describing the initiative as a simplified and accessible mechanism, Rahman said self-enumeration enables individuals and families to directly provide information related to their household composition, housing conditions, and access to basic amenities.

He urged residents to participate actively and ensure that all information submitted is accurate, noting that reliable data is essential for effective planning and governance.

Following the self-enumeration phase, the Houselisting and Housing Census (HLO) field operations will be conducted from May 1 to May 30. During this period, trained census enumerators will undertake door-to-door visits across the state to verify and complete the data collected.

Rahman emphasised that these visits are a critical component of the census process and called on citizens to extend full cooperation to enumerators during their household surveys.

The data collected through the census will play a significant role in assessing population trends, housing conditions, and access to essential services such as water supply, electricity, and sanitation. Officials said the findings will inform policy decisions, guide welfare schemes, and support resource allocation for both rural and urban development.

Reiterating concerns around data privacy, Rahman assured that all personal information collected during the exercise will remain confidential and will be used strictly for statistical purposes.

The census, one of the largest administrative exercises in the country, serves as a foundational tool for governance, enabling evidence-based decision-making and long-term development planning.