Central, Arunachal teams intensify measures to contain FMD outbreak in Dibang Valley

Joint teams of the Centre and Arunachal Pradesh government have intensified containment measures following an outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) among livestock in Dibang Valley, officials said on Sunday, August 16.

The containment operation involves the State Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department, Rapid Response Teams (RRTs), the district administration and a visiting central team, with the focus on treatment, surveillance, sample collection and disease control.

According to District Veterinary Officer Dr D Riba, an RRT from Itanagar reached Anini on August 8 with medicines and other supplies. Three dedicated RRTs were subsequently constituted and deployed across the affected areas.

A central team led by Joint Commissioner Dr VK Teotia arrived in the district on August 13 and conducted field assessments on August 14 and 15 in Acheso, Angrim Valley, Aropo up to Chegu Camp, Mipi Circle, Maro, 9 Kilo and Matu Camp.

The team interacted with Mithun owners, village headmen and Panchayati Raj Institution representatives during the field visits. Infected animals were treated, medicines distributed and diagnostic samples collected from Mithuns, pigs and goats. Post-mortem examinations were also conducted.

The team also visited an Indo-Tibetan Border Police camp at Acheso, where blood samples were collected from goats. Personnel were briefed on disease epidemiology, biosecurity measures and public health safeguards.

Inspections were also conducted at the District Veterinary Office, Veterinary Dispensary and Cattle Breeding Farm in Anini.

Anini MLA Mopi Mihu provided medicines and logistical support to the containment operation and assured administrative assistance to protect the livelihoods of farmers and Mithun owners. Dibang Valley Zilla Parishad Chairperson Sadhu Mihu and Acheso-Angrim Valley Zilla Parishad Member Eta Mihu also accompanied the experts during field surveys.

The central team departed Anini on Sunday with the collected samples and specimens for advanced laboratory examination.

Dr Riba said the RRTs would remain stationed in the district until the outbreak is fully contained, with additional teams to be deployed if required.

The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department said FMD vaccination is administered twice a year and remains the primary measure to prevent the spread of the disease. Livestock and Mithun owners have been urged to cooperate with vaccination drives, promptly report suspected infections and follow recommended biosecurity and animal-waste disposal practices.