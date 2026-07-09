Central team surveys flood-hit Arunachal district, assesses need for additional aid

An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) on July 8 visited flood-ravaged Keyi Panyor district in Arunachal Pradesh to assess the extent of damage caused by last month's cloudburst-triggered disaster and evaluate the need for additional financial assistance from the Centre.

The team, led by Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary Nishtha Tiwari, was accompanied by Arunachal Pradesh Disaster Management Secretary Dani Salu during the field visit.

Travelling by road from Itanagar, the delegation inspected landslide-hit stretches and damaged roads that have disrupted connectivity before visiting some of the worst-affected areas, including the Posa NEEPCO Colony and Possa village, to take stock of the destruction.

On June 24, a cloudburst triggered flash floods and landslides in Keyi Panyor district, leaving three people dead and two others still missing. The disaster caused extensive damage to the NEEPCO colony, residential houses, government buildings and other public infrastructure.

Following the site inspection, the central team held a review meeting with Keyi Panyor Deputy Commissioner Shweta Nagarkoti, Superintendent of Police Angad Mehta and public representatives.

During the meeting, the deputy commissioner briefed the delegation on the large-scale damage to roads, public infrastructure and the agriculture sector, besides outlining the district's immediate relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction requirements.

Officials said the IMCT's field assessment will form the basis of its report to the Ministry of Home Affairs, which will decide the quantum of additional central financial assistance to be provided to Arunachal Pradesh for post-disaster reconstruction and recovery efforts.

