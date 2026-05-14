Centre allocates Rs 4,900 crore to Arunachal Pradesh under ‘Pride of Hills’ initiative

Chief Minister Pema Khandu on May 14 expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the Centre allocated Rs 4,900 crore to Arunachal Pradesh under the newly launched “Pride of Hills” initiative.

The initiative has been introduced to address critical infrastructure and developmental gaps in Himalayan and hill states across the country.

Describing the allocation as a major boost for Arunachal Pradesh, Khandu said the funds would significantly help improve connectivity, infrastructure development and economic growth in remote and difficult terrains of the frontier state.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister wrote, “Grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for the Rs 4,900 crore allocation to Arunachal Pradesh under the ‘Pride of Hills’ initiative, which will help bridge critical infrastructure gaps across the state.”

The allocation is expected to support multiple sectors including road connectivity, public infrastructure, rural development and essential services in geographically challenging areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

Officials said the initiative focuses on accelerating development in mountainous and border regions while ensuring better connectivity and improved living conditions for residents in remote hill districts.