To boost local governance and enhance service accessibility in border areas, the Ministry of Panchayati Raj has approved the construction of 400 Panchayat Bhavans-cum-Common Service Centres (CSCs) in Arunachal Pradesh. This infrastructure push, part of the ministry’s focus on “vibrant villages,” aims to bridge developmental gaps and provide crucial resources in remote regions of the state.

The decision follows a recent Central Empowered Committee (CEC) meeting on the revamped Rashtriya Gram Swaraj Abhiyan, chaired by Panchayati Raj Ministry Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj. The session emphasized the need for robust infrastructure, particularly for panchayats in border areas, to promote governance and ensure efficient service delivery.

“These Panchayat Bhavans, equipped as CSCs, will act as resource hubs, offering locals greater access to essential government services, digital connectivity, and administrative support,” ministry sources said. The facilities will also support community programs and foster local engagement in governance processes, helping integrate remote communities with national initiatives.

Arunachal Pradesh isn’t the only state receiving infrastructural upgrades. Across the Northeast, including in Mizoram, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Assam, and Manipur, 1,633 new gram panchayat bhavans and 514 CSCs have been greenlit, underscoring the government’s commitment to empowering border and tribal regions. In Jammu & Kashmir, 970 gram panchayat bhavans and 1,606 CSCs are also set for completion by the end of the 2024-25 fiscal year.

Additionally, the ministry has approved over 3,300 panchayat buildings with CSC integrations across various states, while nearly 22,000 computers will be distributed to enhance digital access and operations at these centers. States such as Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Punjab, and Telangana will benefit from these enhancements, with further support earmarked for resource center upgrades nationwide.

To standardize training quality and honoraria, the ministry has also initiated an upgrade of computer labs in state and district panchayat resource centers in 395 districts. New standards have been set for trainers’ honoraria to ensure consistent, high-quality training delivery nationwide. This step is particularly targeted toward states like Bihar, Gujarat, Punjab, and West Bengal, which are scaling up training initiatives to strengthen local governance.