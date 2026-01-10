Centre boosts Arunachal with multi-sector development push as NEC releases major funds

Arunachal Pradesh received significant developmental assistance from the Centre last year, with the North Eastern Council (NEC) releasing funds for projects spanning healthcare, road connectivity, tourism infrastructure and livelihood generation to strengthen growth and access in the border state, an official statement said.

The NEC, during December, released Rs 4.24 crore for several priority projects in Arunachal Pradesh, according to the statement issued on Friday by the apex statutory planning and development body for the Northeastern states.

The sanctioned projects include the construction of a nursing hostel at the district hospital in Yingkiong in Upper Siang district, a maternity and child care centre at Miao in Changlang district, and the development of the Tissa viewpoint near Tissa Camp in Tirap district. These initiatives are aimed at improving healthcare services while simultaneously promoting tourism-linked infrastructure in the state.

To further strengthen connectivity, the NEC also released Rs 13.50 crore under the North East Special Infrastructure Development Scheme (NESIDS–Roads) for key road projects in Arunachal Pradesh. The funding covers the construction and improvement of the 21-km Murung Gika to Panior bridge point road via Sarchgai, Mate, Kusuk and Pan in Papum Pare district, along with the Bana EAC to Richukrong headquarters road in East Kameng district, the statement said.

These road projects are expected to significantly enhance access to remote and administrative areas, benefiting around 19,500 people across 15 villages.

The statement also highlighted the successful completion of a Rs 2.60-crore livelihood generation project for migrant workers who returned to the state during the Covid-19 pandemic. Implemented under the industries sector, the project focused on skill development and the promotion of self-employment opportunities, enabling beneficiaries to pursue sustainable income-generating activities within the state. The initiative has helped curb distress migration while strengthening local economic resilience in the post-pandemic period.

In the education and youth sector, students from Arunachal Pradesh also benefited from the North East Students Programme for Awareness, Reach and Knowledge on Space (NE-SPARKS), a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER). Under the programme, selected students from the Northeast were taken on guided visits to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) centres in Bengaluru, providing them with firsthand exposure to India’s space science and technology ecosystem. The initiative aims to inspire young minds, promote STEM education and encourage careers in space science and allied fields.

Overall, the NEC released Rs 76.78 crore across the Northeastern states and regional agencies during December 2025 for a wide range of projects covering infrastructure, livelihoods, education, research, culture and innovation. The continued flow of funds underscores the Centre’s commitment to inclusive development and balanced regional growth in Arunachal Pradesh and the wider Northeast, the statement added.