Centre clears 17 road projects worth Rs 611 crore for Arunachal under CRIF

The Centre has approved 17 road infrastructure projects worth Rs 611.17 crore for Arunachal Pradesh under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for 2026-27, providing a major boost to connectivity in the frontier state.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced the approval on July 9, describing it as another significant milestone in Arunachal Pradesh's development journey. He thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari for their continued support.

"Our state's development journey has received another significant boost with the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways approving 17 road projects worth Rs 611.17 crore under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) 2026-27 for Arunachal Pradesh," Khandu said in a post on X.

According to an official communication from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the approval follows a proposal submitted by the Arunachal Pradesh Public Works Department for 17 priority road projects. While the state had sought approval for projects worth Rs 592.50 crore, the Centre sanctioned works amounting to ₹611.17 crore.

The projects are spread across multiple districts and include the construction and upgradation of major district roads and key connectivity corridors.

Among the major projects approved are the Ningcho-Langpia road in East Kameng, Latsum Pate-Namorah road in Pakke Kessang, Hara Happa to Upper Nyorch road in Papum Pare, Gengi to Subansiri Ferry Ghat road in Lower Siang, and Mirem to Resing road in East Siang.

Other sanctioned projects include the MV Road near the Assam Rifles camp to Miao Singpho village road in Changlang, the PMGSY road to Pongchau via Kaila Komnu and Longwo villages in Longding, the Ngonthong-Kolagaon internal village road in Tirap, and the Bizari-Ngopok road in Lower Dibang Valley.

The Centre also approved the Kamlai-Laptang internal village road and the Dadam CO Headquarters-Longkai road in Tirap, NH-13 to Giturijo road in Kamle, Longding-Nokjan road in Longding, NH-13 to Hote road in Papum Pare, Thembang-Lachang road in West Kameng, Hamba Pinda-Kamsa road in East Kameng, and the improvement of the NH-513-Gobuk-Harkam via Herak Army Camp road in Upper Siang.

Officials said the projects are expected to significantly improve connectivity in remote and border areas, facilitate the movement of people and goods, and strengthen road infrastructure to support the state's economic growth and strategic development.