Centre releases Rs 2497 crore tax devolution to Arunachal Pradesh
Expressing gratitude, Chief Minister Pema Khandu conveyed his heartfelt thanks to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the substantial allocation stating its potential to fortify the state's infrastructure apparatus and broaden the reach of welfare schemes.
In a significant boost to the development efforts of Arunachal Pradesh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has sanctioned an additional installment of Rs 2497 crore as tax devolution to the state. The announcement was made by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on the microblogging site X on March 1.
Expressing gratitude, Chief Minister Pema Khandu conveyed his heartfelt thanks to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the substantial allocation stating its potential to fortify the state's infrastructure apparatus and broaden the reach of welfare schemes.
The funds allocated to Arunachal Pradesh are part of a larger sum disbursed to various states across the country, aimed at bolstering their developmental endeavors. The comprehensive state-wise breakdown of the amounts released underscores the government's commitment to equitable growth and prosperity.
State-wise Breakup of Tax Devolution:
1. Andhra Pradesh: Rs 5752 crore
2. Arunachal Pradesh: Rs 2497 crore
3. Assam: Rs 4446 crore
4. Bihar: Rs 14295 crore
5. Chhattisgarh: Rs 4842 crore
6. Goa: Rs 549 crore
7. Gujarat: Rs 4943 crore
8. Haryana: Rs 1553 crore
9. Himachal Pradesh: Rs 1180 crore
10. Jharkhand: Rs 4700 crore
11. Karnataka: Rs 5183 crore
12. Kerala: Rs 2736 crore
13. Madhya Pradesh: Rs 11157 crore
14. Maharashtra: Rs 8978 crore
15. Manipur: Rs 1018 crore
16. Meghalaya: Rs 1090 crore
17. Mizoram: Rs 711 crore
18. Nagaland: Rs 809 crore
19. Odisha: Rs 6435 crore
20. Punjab: Rs 2568 crore
21. Rajasthan: Rs 8564 crore
22. Sikkim: Rs 551 crore
23. Tamil Nadu: Rs 5797 crore
24. Telangana: Rs 2987 crore
25. Tripura: Rs 1006 crore
26. Uttar Pradesh: Rs 25495 crore
27. Uttarakhand: Rs 1589 crore
28. West Bengal: Rs 10692 crore
Grand Total: Rs 142122 crore
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