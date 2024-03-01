In a significant boost to the development efforts of Arunachal Pradesh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has sanctioned an additional installment of Rs 2497 crore as tax devolution to the state. The announcement was made by Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on the microblogging site X on March 1.



Expressing gratitude, Chief Minister Pema Khandu conveyed his heartfelt thanks to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the substantial allocation stating its potential to fortify the state's infrastructure apparatus and broaden the reach of welfare schemes.



The funds allocated to Arunachal Pradesh are part of a larger sum disbursed to various states across the country, aimed at bolstering their developmental endeavors. The comprehensive state-wise breakdown of the amounts released underscores the government's commitment to equitable growth and prosperity.



State-wise Breakup of Tax Devolution:



1. Andhra Pradesh: Rs 5752 crore

2. Arunachal Pradesh: Rs 2497 crore

3. Assam: Rs 4446 crore

4. Bihar: Rs 14295 crore

5. Chhattisgarh: Rs 4842 crore

6. Goa: Rs 549 crore

7. Gujarat: Rs 4943 crore

8. Haryana: Rs 1553 crore

9. Himachal Pradesh: Rs 1180 crore

10. Jharkhand: Rs 4700 crore

11. Karnataka: Rs 5183 crore

12. Kerala: Rs 2736 crore

13. Madhya Pradesh: Rs 11157 crore

14. Maharashtra: Rs 8978 crore

15. Manipur: Rs 1018 crore

16. Meghalaya: Rs 1090 crore

17. Mizoram: Rs 711 crore

18. Nagaland: Rs 809 crore

19. Odisha: Rs 6435 crore

20. Punjab: Rs 2568 crore

21. Rajasthan: Rs 8564 crore

22. Sikkim: Rs 551 crore

23. Tamil Nadu: Rs 5797 crore

24. Telangana: Rs 2987 crore

25. Tripura: Rs 1006 crore

26. Uttar Pradesh: Rs 25495 crore

27. Uttarakhand: Rs 1589 crore

28. West Bengal: Rs 10692 crore

Grand Total: Rs 142122 crore