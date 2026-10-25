The Centre has deployed two companies of the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) Rapid Action Force (RAF), comprising around 250 personnel, to Arunachal Pradesh following violence during protests against the proposed 11,200-megawatt Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, news agency PTI reported, citing officials.

The additional forces were mobilised after protesters allegedly set fire to a National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) office and a police station in Pasighat, and vandalised the residences of three political leaders during unrest following a 12-hour shutdown over the proposed hydroelectric project.

According to officials cited by PTI, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs directed on Saturday that the two RAF companies be airlifted from Navi Mumbai to Pasighat aboard an Indian Air Force transport aircraft. The personnel were expected to be deployed by Sunday.

The RAF is the CRPF's specialised anti-riot unit, trained to handle situations involving large crowds and public disorder. Several CRPF units are already deployed in the affected areas, while Arunachal Pradesh has a permanent deployment of around two to three CRPF battalions.

Officials said CRPF personnel had been managing the protests since Friday and helped prevent the violence from escalating. Some personnel from the central forces and state police were among those injured during the unrest.

Violence erupts after shutdown

According to Arunachal Pradesh Police officials, a mob torched the NHPC office and a police station and vandalised the residences of three political leaders, including the state BJP president, in East Siang district on Friday night.

A statement from the Chief Minister's Office said the 12-hour shutdown across Siang, Upper Siang and East Siang districts remained largely peaceful on Friday. However, violence broke out in Pasighat after the shutdown ended and continued until 3.30 am on Saturday.

The Centre's decision to deploy additional RAF personnel came amid efforts by the state administration and security forces to restore order in the affected areas.

Pema Khandu appeals for peace

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu described the incidents in Pasighat as regrettable and appealed to people to maintain peace.

He said peaceful protest was an essential part of democracy but stressed that demonstrations must remain within the law and should not result in damage to public or private property or disruption of public order.

The protests are linked to opposition to the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project, a major hydroelectric project planned in Arunachal Pradesh. The latest deployment of central forces comes amid concerns over the law-and-order situation following the violence in Pasighat.