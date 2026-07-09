Centre transfers 21 IAS, 40 IPS officers; Shahid Choudhary posted to Arunachal

Arunachal Pradesh has figured prominently in a major administrative reshuffle carried out by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), with several Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers transferred to and from the state as part of a wider reorganisation of the AGMUT cadre.

The MHA on July 9 issued transfer orders for 21 IAS and 40 IPS officers with immediate effect after approval by the competent authority. The exercise covers postings across Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi and other Union Territories under the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre.

Among the key changes affecting Arunachal Pradesh, 2009-batch IAS officer Shahid Iqbal Choudhary has been transferred from Jammu and Kashmir to the state. At the same time, 2006-batch IAS officer Saugat Biswas has been moved from Arunachal Pradesh to Jammu and Kashmir.

Several senior IAS officers currently serving in Arunachal Pradesh have also been posted to Delhi. They include Vivek Pandey (2003 batch), Pawan Kumar Sain (2005 batch), Amjad Tak (2005 batch) and Shweta Nagarkoti (2020 batch).

The reshuffle extends to the IPS cadre as well. Senior IPS officer Vivek Kishore (1999 batch), Chinmoy Biswal (2008 batch), Satyawan Gautam (2016 batch) and Angad Mehta (2020 batch) have all been transferred from Arunachal Pradesh to Delhi.

The transfer order also includes postings involving other AGMUT cadre regions. IAS officers Garima Gupta (Mizoram), Ajay Kumar Gupta (Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu) and Awanish Kumar (Lakshadweep) have been posted to Delhi. IAS officer Mamta Yadav has been shifted from Delhi to Jammu and Kashmir, while Swati Sheemar has been transferred from Jammu and Kashmir to Delhi.

Among IPS officers, Tanushree has been moved from Jammu and Kashmir to Delhi. Other IPS officers transferred to the national capital include Sindhu Pillai A and A Koan from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Varsha Sharma from Goa, Anil Kumar Lal from Puducherry, Manjeet and Geetanjali Khandelwal from Chandigarh, Pukhraj Kamal and Lokeshwaran R from Mizoram, Gaurav Tyagi from Mizoram, Utkarsha from Lakshadweep and R Subash from Puducherry.

The order also provides for the transfer of several IPS officers to Jammu and Kashmir, including Vishnu Kumar from Delhi, K M Priyanka from Chandigarh, Anand Kumar Mishra from Delhi and Satish Kumar from Delhi. Deepika has been posted from Jammu and Kashmir to Puducherry, while Gaurav Sikarwar has been transferred from Jammu and Kashmir to Goa.

The latest reshuffle is part of the Centre's routine administrative exercise aimed at reassigning AGMUT cadre officers across Union Territories and the northeastern states to meet governance and administrative requirements.