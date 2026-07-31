Centre working with Arunachal, Nagaland to tackle flood crisis: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 30 said the Centre would continue working closely with the governments of Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland to address the challenges arising from the flood situation in the two Northeastern states.

The prime minister made the remarks after meeting a group of MPs from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland at Parliament House in New Delhi.

“Had a meeting with MPs from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland. We talked about the situation in these states in the wake of floods there. The Central Government will keep working with the respective state Governments to address the challenges. Praying for everyone’s wellbeing and safety,” Modi said in a post on X.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who attended the meeting, said the prime minister had assured the MPs of full assistance and had already issued necessary directions to ensure timely relief, restoration and support for the affected people.

“The Members of Parliament from Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House and apprised him of the prevailing flood situation in both states. The prime minister assured full assistance and has already given necessary directions for ensuring timely relief, restoration and support for the affected people,” Rijiju said.

Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland have witnessed heavy rainfall, landslides and flooding in recent weeks, resulting in loss of lives and extensive damage to homes, roads, infrastructure and other properties.

Heavy rainfall in Nagaland and parts of Assam also contributed to a severe flood situation in several districts of Upper Assam, affecting more than three lakh people and causing over 70 deaths.