In anticipation of the imminent tallying of votes from the recent assembly and Lok Sabha elections, Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Pawan Kumar Sain, took charge to scrutinize the arrangements in the West Siang district's Aalo region.

Accompanied by Mamu Hage, the district's election officer, CEO Sain meticulously examined the counting venue designated for three significant assembly constituencies, namely Liromoba, Aalo East, and Aalo West, as disclosed in an official statement released on Saturday.

Expressing contentment with the level of preparedness observed, CEO Sain reiterated the importance of adherence to the guidelines laid down by the Election Commission of India. He urged all returning officers to ensure strict compliance with these directives.

Furthermore, CEO Sain directed assistant returning officers to compile a comprehensive report concerning the reported dilapidation of certain polling stations within the district, an issue that recently garnered attention. He instructed them to channel this information through Booth Level Officers (BLOs).

Arunachal Pradesh's electoral process commenced on April 19th with the first phase encompassing 50 assembly seats out of the total 60 constituencies, along with two Lok Sabha seats. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured victory in ten seats uncontested.