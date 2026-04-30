CESHS Director represents Arunachal Pradesh at national geothermal energy workshop

Tana Tage, Director of the Centre for Earth Sciences and Himalayan Studies (CESHS), represented Arunachal Pradesh at a national stakeholder consultation workshop on geothermal energy held at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, on April 30.

The workshop, titled “Unlocking Geothermal Potential to Accelerate India’s Energy Transition,” was jointly organised by the National Institute of Advanced Studies and the Environmental Defense India Foundation.

The event brought together government representatives, policymakers, geologists, geothermal scientists, regulatory experts, industry leaders, and civil society organisations to discuss the future of geothermal energy development in India.

A major point highlighted during the discussions was that geothermal energy in India remains largely underexplored despite decades of limited research and development efforts.

Participants stressed that unlocking the country’s geothermal potential would require strong policy support, technological advancement, institutional collaboration, and increased investment.

During the workshop, Tana Tage presented the geothermal potential of Arunachal Pradesh and highlighted both the opportunities and challenges involved in implementing projects in remote and geologically complex regions of the state.



He also shared views on the proposed National Geothermal Policy 2026 drafted by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, emphasising the need for structured incentives, risk-sharing mechanisms, and sustained institutional support for scientific and economically viable geothermal development.



The deliberations further underlined the importance of establishing a clear regulatory framework, improving data collection and resource assessment, encouraging private sector participation, and building technical expertise in the emerging sector.



The workshop concluded with participants reaffirming geothermal energy’s potential as a reliable, sustainable, and underutilised component of India’s clean energy transition.