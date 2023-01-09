Members of the Chakma-Hajong community on January 8 staged a massive protest against the Arunachal government and demanded the restoration of their Residential Proof Certificates.

The Arunachal government had withdrawn Residential Proof Certificates the last year.

The protest was held at the Jantar Mantar and was attended by hundreds of members of the Chakma and Hajong communities who raised their voices against the cancellation of the Residential Proof Certificates.

The protestors also reiterated their demand to restore the RPCs as soon as possible and also accused the government of neglecting their community.

Recently, protesting against the cancellation of Residential Proof Certificates or RPCs to the communities, the All Chakma-Hajong Community-Based Organizations led by the Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students' Union and Arunachal Pradesh Hajong Students' Union had taken out a rally on the 8th day of the non-cooperation movement on December 30, 2022.

More than 20 thousand people from Chakma-Hajong communities from across the state came together to protest against the State government. It comprises students, community-based organizations, NGOs, and the general public members from the neighbouring communities also supported the movement.

The Union started the non-cooperation movement on the 23rd of December 2022 in continuation of the past movements against the Government's inaction to restore the RPC, leaving the public offices and weekly markets deserted and schools without students.

"Despite a series of protests and memorandum submissions, the State Government failed to address the issue yet. APCSU would remain firm in its stand and unequivocally assert that the Union will not let Government succeed in its attempt to rob and trample Chakma-Hajongs into the ground and drag their existence into the dust,'' Drishya Muni Chakma, the president of Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students' Union (APCSU) had said while condemning the government.

He further added that the Union will continue to escalate the movement until and unless the Arunachal Govt restores the RPC rights.

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