Chakma organisations donate Rs 72,751 to Arunachal CM Relief Fund for flood victims

The All India Chakma Students' Union (AICSU), along with the Arunachal Pradesh Chakma Students' Union (APCSU), Chakma Mahila Samiti and other community organisations, on Sunday donated Rs 72,751 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, Arunachal Pradesh, to support flood-affected people across the state.

The contribution was handed over to T. Tama, APCS (Senior Grade), Extra Assistant Commissioner (EAC), Diyun, by an AICSU delegation led by its president Adv. Drishyamuni Chakma. The delegation also included APCSU General Secretary Abhish Chakma, AICSU Organising Secretary Chikond Chand Chakma, Chakma Mahila Samiti Organising Secretary Korishma Chakma, and representatives Roopa Chakma and Juni Chakma.

The amount was raised through a Flood Relief Donation Drive organised by AICSU in collaboration with APCSU, Chakma Mahila Samiti, educational institutions, community-based organisations, volunteers and local residents.

According to the organisers, the campaign received overwhelming support from students, teachers, traders, daily wage earners, senior citizens and members of the public from different parts of Diyun Circle.

Speaking on the occasion, AICSU president Adv. Drishyamuni Chakma said it was the moral responsibility of every citizen to stand with people during times of crisis. He said the donation drive was launched solely to provide humanitarian assistance to flood-affected families in Arunachal Pradesh and thanked all individuals and institutions that contributed to the initiative.

Receiving the donation, EAC T. Tama appreciated the humanitarian effort undertaken by AICSU and its partner organisations. He lauded the organisers, volunteers and donors for their generosity, saying such collective initiatives strengthen the spirit of unity, compassion and social responsibility. He also urged people to continue supporting one another during difficult times.

AICSU expressed gratitude to all donors, volunteers and well-wishers who supported the campaign. The union also acknowledged the contributions of educational institutions, including New Rising English Academy, Jyotsnapur, Sneha School, Diyun, Karuna Vidya Niketan, Diyun, Government Secondary School, Dumpather, Government Secondary School, Gautampur, the Diyun Bazaar Committee, residents of Bijoypur, community-based organisations and members of the public.

The union reaffirmed its commitment to promoting humanitarian values, encouraging social responsibility and extending support to people in need.