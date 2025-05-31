Unrelenting rainfall over the past several days across Assam and the northeastern region has triggered severe flooding in multiple parts of Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district. Among the most alarming incidents, the boys' hostel of the Balinong Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Kharsang was completely washed away by the swelling Buridihing River.



The hostel, the only residential facility for ITI students from Changlang, Longding, and Tirap districts, was situated near the riverbank and bore the full force of the floodwaters. The sudden destruction of the hostel has sent shockwaves across the student community, triggering panic and fear among the residents and their families.



Authorities reported that no casualties have been confirmed so far, but several students lost personal belongings and vital academic materials. Rescue and relief efforts have been launched, and temporary shelter arrangements are being made for the displaced students.



In response to the escalating situation, the Changlang District Administration has declared a high alert and is closely monitoring water levels while coordinating with disaster response teams.





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