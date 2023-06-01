Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu joined the 2 Arunachal Scouts on June 1 in celebrating their decade-long service to the state and the nation. The battalion, known as the "Sons of Soil," was raised on June 1, 2013, and has played a significant role in the Indian Army since its induction into the 4 Corps Zone on March 8, 2014.

Expressing his heartfelt congratulations to the battalion, Chief Minister Khandu praised the Arunachal Scouts as the flag bearers of Arunachal Pradesh in the Indian Army. He emphasized the strong bond between the people of Arunachal Pradesh and the battalion, highlighting its significance to the state.

Recalling the efforts of his late father, former Chief Minister Dorjee Khandu, in establishing a dedicated unit for Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu stated that his father's dream was fulfilled when the 1 Arunachal Scouts battalion was raised in 2010. He commended the role played by the Indian Army in safeguarding the borders, particularly in the Tawang sector, and expressed his unwavering respect and confidence in the armed forces.

Chief Minister Khandu emphasized the close relationship between the army units and the civilian population of Arunachal Pradesh, stating that the people of the state hold immense respect for the Indian Army and actively participate in various programs and events organized by the armed forces.

During the commemoration event, Chief Minister Khandu discussed the Vibrant Village Program initiated by the central government to transform villages along the border. He sought the cooperation of the Indian Army and central armed paramilitary forces in successfully implementing the program. The Chief Minister assured that efforts are being made to enhance connectivity, including road and telecommunication infrastructure, in high-altitude areas where troops are stationed. He also highlighted the installation of 4G towers and the construction of small hydropower projects, which are benefiting both the villages and the army units in remote outposts.

In his closing remarks, Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed the state government's commitment to strengthen the Arunachal Scouts by raising additional companies and requested the army and CAPF units posted in the state to provide training opportunities to local unemployed youth. He emphasized the importance of recruitment drives, including those under the Agniveer program, to empower the youth and provide them with meaningful employment opportunities.

The commemorative event was attended by prominent dignitaries, including West Kameng MLAs, senior army officials, and district commissioners of West Kameng and Tawang, who joined together to honor the remarkable journey of the 2 Arunachal Scouts and their invaluable contributions to the nation.