Chimpu Police recover 10 suspected stolen scooties, uncover inter-state vehicle theft network

Chimpu Police in Arunachal Pradesh have recovered 10 TVS NTORQ scooters in connection with a suspected inter-state two-wheeler theft network operating in the Itanagar Capital Region (ICR), police said.

The recovery was made during investigation into Chimpu Police Station Case No. 63/2026, registered under Section 305(B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), following the theft of a TVS scooty from the Zoo Road area of Itanagar.

Police intensified night patrolling and naka checking following frequent reports of two-wheeler thefts in the ICR. During one such operation, police apprehended a child in conflict with law (CCWL) who was allegedly found in possession of a suspected stolen scooty.

During questioning, the juvenile allegedly disclosed his involvement in the theft of several two-wheelers in the ICR, reportedly in association with other juveniles.

Based on the investigation, a Chimpu Police team led by Inspector N Nishant, Officer-in-Charge of Chimpu Police Station, along with SI T Potum, HC J Romin, Constable Bui Nibe and Constable Tai Leriak, under the supervision of Itanagar SDPO Chera Saban, APPS, travelled to Gohpur in Assam and recovered five scooties from different locations.

In a separate operation at Ganga Village, another team led by SI Taba Tate seized four TVS NTORQ scooters for verification. The vehicles are suspected to have been stolen and police are examining their ownership and possible links to theft cases.

So far, four persons, all CCWLs, have been apprehended in the case. Preliminary investigation suggests that they had been working as labourers in Itanagar and were allegedly involved in stealing two-wheelers from the ICR before disposing of them in Assam.

Police said the identities of the juveniles would not be disclosed in accordance with laws protecting children in conflict with law. Persons found in possession of the suspected stolen vehicles, including alleged receivers or purchasers, have also been served notices under Section 317(2) of the BNS, wherever applicable, and their roles are being examined.

The recovered vehicles include 10 TVS NTORQ scooters, identified through their chassis and engine numbers. Police said further investigation is underway to determine the extent of the suspected inter-state theft network and establish links with other cases.

The rightful owners have been requested to approach Chimpu Police Station through the police station where they originally lodged the FIR concerning their stolen vehicles. Vehicles will be released after verification of ownership and completion of necessary legal formalities.

Itanagar ICR SP Jummar Basar, APPS, appreciated the Chimpu Police team and personnel involved in the checking and recovery operations.

The SP also urged citizens to exercise caution while purchasing second-hand vehicles and verify their ownership documents. He advised vehicle owners to park in secure locations, use proper locks and anti-theft devices, and report thefts to police immediately.