In a latest report of the dragon nation, China’s People’s Republic Army’s (PLA) advancement towards India, locals of Anjaw district have recorded videos showing the Chinese army with men and machinaries engaging in construction work near Hadigara-Delta 6 in Chaglagam.

As per reports the incident was recorded on 11th August 2022. Chaglagam is the last administrative post of Anjaw district near Line of Actual Control.

Pictures have already started doing the rounds in social media showing China’s aggressive strand on infra development close to the Indian borders.

It is not the first time that the Chinese army has constructed its base or developed its infra presence too close to the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh.

Earlier in November 2021, it was reported that China constructed a second cluster of at least 60 buildings in Arunachal Pradesh.

In December 2021, China 'renamed' 15 locations in the state of Arunachal Pradesh that it claims as its own territory calling it as 'South Tibet,' including residential areas, mountains, rivers, and a mountain pass.

Since May 2020, India and China have been locked in a border standoff in the LAC's northern Ladakh sector