China constructing Helipad, roads near Chaglagam in Arunachal
In December 2021, China 'renamed' 15 locations in the state of Arunachal Pradesh that it claims as its own territory calling it as 'South Tibet,' including residential areas, mountains, rivers, and a mountain pass.
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Chinese Army constructing helipads, roads near Arunachal Border
Earlier in November 2021, it was reported that China constructed a second cluster of at least 60 buildings in Arunachal Pradesh.
In December 2021, China 'renamed' 15 locations in the state of Arunachal Pradesh that it claims as its own territory calling it as 'South Tibet,' including residential areas, mountains, rivers, and a mountain pass.
Since May 2020, India and China have been locked in a border standoff in the LAC's northern Ladakh sector
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