'China does not dare cross even an inch': Arunachal home minister dismisses encroachment claims

Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung has dismissed claims of Chinese encroachment into the state as "rumours", urging the media to verify such reports before publishing them.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations on July 26, Natung said there had been no Chinese intrusion into Arunachal Pradesh and praised Indian soldiers for maintaining round-the-clock vigilance along the border.

He said the country's armed forces were safeguarding the frontier at all times and asserted that China would not dare to cross into Indian territory. Natung also said the Centre remained fully committed to national security along the northeastern border and stressed that the nation stood firmly behind its armed forces.

His remarks come amid renewed discussions on social media over alleged Chinese incursions into Arunachal Pradesh.

Last month, the Indian Army rejected reports published by a section of the media claiming that the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) had entered Indian territory and established camps in Arunachal Pradesh. The Army described the reports as "incorrect and without any basis".

The comments also follow the 35th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China Border Affairs, held in Beijing last month.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, both sides held constructive discussions and reviewed the situation along the India-China border. The two countries expressed satisfaction with efforts to maintain peace and stability in the border areas, which they said had helped advance the gradual normalisation of bilateral relations.

The meeting also covered issues related to border management, delimitation, institutional mechanisms and cross-border cooperation. India additionally pressed for an early meeting of the Expert Level Mechanism on Trans-Border Rivers.