China has officially issued the 2023 edition of their "standard map," which incorporated disputed areas such as Arunachal Pradesh, the Aksai Chin region, Taiwan, and the disputed South China Sea.

"The 2023 edition of China's standard map was officially released on Monday and launched on the website of the standard map service hosted by the Ministry of Natural Resources," state-run Global Times said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.



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"This map is compiled based on the drawing method of the national boundaries of China and various countries in the world,: the post said.

The 2023 edition of China's standard map was officially released on Monday and launched on the website of the standard map service hosted by the Ministry of Natural Resources. This map is compiled based on the drawing method of national boundaries of China and various countries… pic.twitter.com/bmtriz2Yqe — Global Times (@globaltimesnews) August 28, 2023

The map also displayed by the Global Times showed Arunachal Pradesh, which China claims as South Tibet and Aksai Chin occupied by it in the 1962 war.

India has repeatedly said to China, "Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India." The map also included China's claims to Taiwan and the nine-dash line claiming a major portion of the South China Sea.

On the otherhand, Taiwan is also claimed by China as part of the mainland, and a merger with the mainland is a stated goal of Chinese President Xi Jinping. Meanwhile, Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Taiwan all have counterclaim claims in the South China Sea.