ITANAGAR: The Chinese PLA has handed over the 'abducted' 17-year-old boy from Arunachal Pradesh, Miram Taron, to the Indian Army.

"The Chinese PLA has handed over the young boy from Arunachal Pradesh Shri Miram Taron to Indian Army. Due procedures are being followed including the medical examination," said Union Minister Kiren Rijiju.

Rijiju has earlier tweeted that the Chinese PLA had confirmed that the young Indian from Arunachal Pradesh, Miram Taron, would be repatriated to the Indian side soon.

Miram Taron was 'abducted' on January 19.

The Indian Army on January 23 had said that the "missing youth, Taron," had been found by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA).

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