The district administration of Tawang today successfully conducted a comprehensive Civil Defence Mock Drill across multiple key locations. The exercise aimed at testing and strengthening inter-agency coordination and public preparedness in the face of potential disasters.

The large-scale mock drill was carried out simultaneously at four designated sites — Khandro Drowa Zangmo District Hospital, ANM School, LD Public School, and Masang Dung Rhuemey in Old Market, Tawang.

The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from various critical agencies including the District Police, Fire Brigade, Health Department, Indian Army, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). In addition, NCC cadets, NSS volunteers from Dorjee Khandu Government College, members of the District BJP Unit, local Market Welfare Committees, and the District Students’ Union also joined hands in the coordinated effort.

Addressing the participants before the exercise, in-charge Deputy Commissioner Sangey Wangmu Mosobi lauded the active involvement of all stakeholders despite the short notice. "Though this is a mock drill, we must remain vigilant and take it seriously to ensure we are prepared for real-life emergencies. Our objective is to minimize damage to life and property by preparing for the worst with our best efforts," she stated.

Superintendent of Police Dr. D.W. Thongon provided a detailed briefing on the simulated scenario, which involved an airstrike targeting a critical building in Old Market. He outlined the coordinated response framework, covering roles such as incident commander, marshaling area coordination, operation of makeshift hospitals, management of the district emergency control room, safe house arrangements, and communication networks.

Post-drill, a debriefing session was chaired by the in-charge Deputy Commissioner to assess the exercise's effectiveness. The session focused on identifying gaps and areas for improvement to ensure better preparedness during actual emergencies.