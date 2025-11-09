Class 11 student found dead at boarding school in Arunachal's West Siang

A student was discovered dead in a bathroom at a private school in Aalo town, West Siang district, on Sunday morning, marking the second suspected suicide at a boarding school in Arunachal Pradesh within a fortnight.

Tato Podo, a Class 11 student at the school in Bogdo, was found hanging in the bathroom early on November 9. School authorities immediately informed local police, who have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the educational community in the state, particularly as it follows closely on the heels of another tragedy at Sainik School, Niglok.

On November 1, a 12-year-old Class 7 student was found dead within the premises of Sainik School in East Siang district. Initially reported as a suicide, the case has taken a troubling turn after the victim's sister, Miss Arunachal 2024 Tadu Lunia, publicly alleged that her brother had been subjected to severe bullying and torture by senior students.

In a video posted on Instagram on November 5, Lunia stated that dormitory mates had described incidents that may have driven the boy to take his own life. The family is now demanding a thorough investigation into the alleged ragging and bullying.

The two deaths within eight days have raised urgent questions about student welfare and safety protocols at residential schools across the state. Education department officials have not yet issued a statement regarding either incident.

Police investigations are ongoing in both cases.